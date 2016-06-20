To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Tern two for NG in Phase 3

20th June 2016 - 15:58 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

RSS

Northrop Grumman will build a second prototype UAV for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), it has been revealed.

In an announcement on 17 June, the US Department of Defense stated that the near $18 million modification to the ongoing programme will include ‘the fabrication, assembly, and checkout of a second [Tactically Exploited Reconnaissance Node] Tern TDS Air Vehicle (AV-2)’.

As a result of this modification the total financial input into the programme amounts to more than $150 million, split between the US government and Northrop Grumman.

The award furthers the programme, which now in Phase III is looking

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Richard Thomas

Author

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us