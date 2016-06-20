Tern two for NG in Phase 3

Northrop Grumman will build a second prototype UAV for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), it has been revealed.

In an announcement on 17 June, the US Department of Defense stated that the near $18 million modification to the ongoing programme will include ‘the fabrication, assembly, and checkout of a second [Tactically Exploited Reconnaissance Node] Tern TDS Air Vehicle (AV-2)’.

As a result of this modification the total financial input into the programme amounts to more than $150 million, split between the US government and Northrop Grumman.

The award furthers the programme, which now in Phase III is looking