To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Turkish delight in Saudi drone deal

20th July 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Baykar's Akinci UAV. (Photo: Baykar)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed a deal to purchase Akinci UAVs from Turkey’s Baykar in a significant boon for Ankara.

The Akinci UAVs will be used by the Saudi Air Force and Navy under a comprehensive agreement that will feature some joint production.

In a tweet, Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman said the new drones would enhance the readiness of the Kingdom's armed forces and bolster its defence and manufacturing capabilities.

The Akinci is a HALE UCAV manufactured by Baykar. Sometimes known as Uçan Balık, the UAV can be fitted with a range of ISR or strike payloads. 

It adheres to NATO standards for munition integration, allowing any customer to fit its own domestically produced strike payloads.

The drone

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us