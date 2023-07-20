Turkish delight in Saudi drone deal

The Akinci UAVs will be used by the Saudi Air Force and Navy under a comprehensive agreement that will feature some joint production.

In a tweet, Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman said the new drones would enhance the readiness of the Kingdom's armed forces and bolster its defence and manufacturing capabilities.

The Akinci is a HALE UCAV manufactured by Baykar. Sometimes known as Uçan Balık, the UAV can be fitted with a range of ISR or strike payloads.

It adheres to NATO standards for munition integration, allowing any customer to fit its own domestically produced strike payloads.

The drone