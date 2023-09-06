Turkish defence industry expands drone portfolio with new tactical UAVs

Turkish defence and aerospace company ESEN recently opened its doors to Turkish media and unveiled two brand new UAVs.

The first is the Gokhun tactical drone, while the second is a mini-UAV whose name is not yet known.

Company CEO Cem Ugur, told Turkish media that although the drone market is a competitive one, there is still a great need for Gokhun-like drones that can take off and land vertically.

'If we look at the tenders abroad in the last two or three years, there is a renewal system in the US. They want the same Gokhun-type vehicle there. They