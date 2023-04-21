The Aardvark Group pushes UK manufacturing forward with indigenous autonomous UGVs

The company has made significant investments in its operations to support the development of the RANG-R and larger GEN2 platform in the UK and Saudi Arabia while continuing to support the legacy Aardvark Area Mine Clearing System (AMCS).

During a visit to the company’s new R&D and showcase centre ‘The Hub’ in Warwickshire, near the heart of the UK’s automotive sector, CEO David St John-Claire stressed investments in STEM, autonomous systems, AI, robotics, electrification, and manufacturing are driving the company forward.

Founded in 1982, the company has forged a leading role in developing autonomous UGVs with its RANG-R design, first