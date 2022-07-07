TB2 makes inroads south of the Sahara
African militaries are increasingly looking to exploit the potential of combat UAVs, after changes in 2020 to US export control regulations helped to stoke interest in platforms made in China and Turkey.
In late January 2022, for instance, media reports indicated an order from Algeria for six new Caihong/Rainbow CH-5 UCAVs, which would make the North African country the launch customer for the platform.
The six CH-5s were due to be delivered in March although there was no evidence of them in TV footage of the annual Independence Day parade in Algiers on 5 July.
While Chinese UAVs and UCAVs
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Teledyne FLIR stays ahead of the pack on MTRS Increment II
US Army Contracting Command keeps faith in Teledyne FLIR with a new MTRS Increment II deal.
-
Baykar to gift three TB2 UAVs to Ukraine
Baykar is refusing payment for the manufacture of TB2 UAVs and will instead donate three to Ukraine.
-
Hermes takes off in Switzerland
The ADS-15 UAV (the Swiss designation for the Hermes 900) performed its first test flight on 15 June before planned transfer to the Swiss Air Force in the second half of the year.
-
Kappa optronics joins Eurodrone supplier base
Kappa optronics has received an order from Airbus to provide company materials for the multinational Eurodrone programme.