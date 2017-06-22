South Korea documents alien intruder
South Korea has confirmed that a small UAV located in its territory on 8 June was definitely from its northern neighbour after a crash cut short its 490km journey.
‘We have confirmed that the drone indeed belonged to North Korea following an analysis of its trajectory. Our analysis tells us that its departure and intended destination points lie in the North,' Moon Sang-gyun, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) spokesman, stated.
A 64GB memory card inside the UAV’s Sony camera contained 551 photos, including 19 pictures of the US Army’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery site as it spent
