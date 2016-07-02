SOCOM extends Aerosonde ops
The US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has awarded a contract extension for the provision of small and medium UAS operations to AAI Corporation, according to a contract release published by the Department of Defense.
The one-year contract will provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services to SOCOM operations worldwide in a fee-for-service arrangement. An initial six-month base period is followed by two three-month options.
The US DoD stated on 29 June that the contract ‘is necessary to prevent interruption of ongoing services at multiple locations worldwide until a follow on contract can be competitively awarded’.
A spokesperson for Textron Systems Unmanned
