Silent Sentinel to provide threat detection for UK MoD’s RPV programme
Silent Sentinel will provide a unique multi-sensor electro-optical platform for Rheinmetall Canada’s Mission Master SP A-UGV as part of the UK MoD’s Robotic Platoon Vehicles (RPV) programme.
Silent Sentinel will be equipping the Mission Master SP with a range of sensors, some of which have been designed specifically for this contract.
The bespoke sensor system will provide the Mission Master SP with threat detection, recognition and identification at long ranges and in all weather and lighting conditions.
The contract forms part of an order placed by the British Army for the final phase of the RPV programme, known as Spiral 3.
The RPV programme will determine the extent to which uncrewed vehicles can boost the combat effectiveness and capabilities of dismounted troops at the platoon level.
The UK first procured four Mission Master vehicles in 2020, under the Spiral 1 project, followed by another deal in February 2021 to procure four more vehicles under Spiral 2.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Mission Master is an eight-wheeled UGV which can be used for battlefield surveillance, CBRN detection, cargo transport and medical evacuation.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
DoD orders quadcopters with ‘Swiss Army knife’ operating system
Wolverine UAVs ordered by the DoD are designed to be fully GPS-resilient for use in urban warfare scenarios.
-
Kaman forecasts tenfold return on new KARGO expeditionary UAV
As development of Kaman's KARGO UAV continues at pace, the company is anticipating high demand based on interest from the USMC and talks with the US Air Force and US Army.
-
Orbital UAV and Anduril sign MoU for uncrewed concepts and technical solutions
Orbital UAV will deliver a test engine to Anduril in the coming weeks for evaluation.
-
X-Fronter marks the spot for strike and reconnaissance missions
New mini-UAV from Polish manufacturer WB Group is designed for reconnaissance missions but it can also function as a loitering munition with small thermobaric, shaped charge or high-explosive warheads.
-
General Atomics launches STOL capable MQ-9B
General Atomics is branching out with a new MQ-9B short take off and landing (STOL) MQ-9B product line.