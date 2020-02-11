Saab Double Eagle SAROV for Polish Navy
Saab will supply Double Eagle SAROV systems for the Polish Navy’s Kormoran II class mine countermeasure (MCM) minehunter vessels, the company announced on 10 February.
The order was placed by Ośrodek Badawczo-Rozwojowy Centrum Techniki Morskiej (CTM), a member of the Polish consortium building the vessels.
The Double Eagle SAROV will be delivered between 2021 and 2022 for integration into the vessel’s SCOT combat management system being developed by CTM.
Saab’s Double Eagle SAROV is a versatile MCM system designed to provide mine reconnaissance and mine disposal. The system can be equipped to operate both remotely using a tether, or autonomously using its onboard batteries for propulsion.
Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics, said: ‘Through a great relationship with CTM, we will now deliver our world-leading MCM systems to be used by the Polish Navy. The order indicates the confidence we have from the customer and we are delighted to strengthen the Polish Navy’s capability within MCM.’
