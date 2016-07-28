Ravens swoop on Ukraine

Ukraine has received a batch of RQ-11B Raven UAS as part of a non-lethal equipment package funded by the US.

Reports indicate that 24 systems, comprising 72 aircraft and associated equipment, were delivered to Kiev Boryspil International Airport on 27 July.

Writing on his Facebook page, Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko said the new UAS will increase the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces, particularly in the east where a ceasefire between Russian-backed rebels is still in place.

‘These UAVs will help considerably boost the efficiency of the Ukrainian servicemen's activity, including the prevention of ceasefire violations,’ he said.