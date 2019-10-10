Pacific 2019: Australia lays groundwork for Triton’s arrival
Even though the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will not receive its mission control station until 2021 and the initial MQ-4C Triton until 2023, the air force and Northrop Grumman are already carefully putting the pieces into position.
Speaking to Shephard at the Pacific International Maritime Exhibition in Sydney, A.R. 'Jake' Campbell, Northrop Grumman’s Triton programme director for Australia, said the company will formally open a programme office co-located in Canberra and Adelaide in around January 2020.
The Tritons will have their main operating base with 92 Wing at RAAF Base Edinburgh near Adelaide, plus a forward operating base at
