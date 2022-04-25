Northwest UAV reveals its NW-44 engines featured in Skylark 3 Hybrid demonstration

Thales obtains type certification for Spy’Ranger 330
Type certification enables the French Army to deploy the SMDR1 mini-UAS2 reconnaissance system to overseas theatres of operations without requiring specific flight approvals.
Following Elbit System’s announcement of a successful demonstration of the Skylark 3 Hybrid to the RAF earlier this month, Northwest UAV has revealed its NW-44 Multi-Fuel Engine powered the vehicle alongside an electric motor.
The Skylark 3 Hybrid Small Tactical UAV has tripled in endurance, offering up to 18h of operations, without altering the size or weight of the aircraft.
The system utilises the NW-44 to rapidly reach the altitude at which point it may switch to the electric motor for sustained flight, making the UAS highly energy-efficient without sacrificing crucial capabilities.
Purpose-built to be a complete turn-key engine system solution, the NW-44 is a lightweight, multi-fuel UAV engine, with over 28,000 operational hours logged, suitable for a variety of Tier II UAVs (40-75lbs).
The Skylark 3 Hybrid UAS features a 15.4ft wingspan, an MTOW of 110lbs, a service ceiling of 12,000ft, and a range of 74.5mi.
Northrop Grumman has suspended production in its long-running Firebird programme.
The most proven and combat-ready uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) in the Russian army's possession has reportedly appeared on a Ukraine battlefield.
Flight tests and qualification work will begin this year with two factory-upgraded Gray Eagle Extended Range aircraft.
Long-standing political concerns over arming German-operated Heron TPs have been set aside, although the Bundestag retains the final say over using missile-equipped MALE UAVs.
An unnamed European NATO military is buying 15 quadcopter mini-UAVs for onward transfer to Ukraine.