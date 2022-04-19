To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Northrop Grumman confirms suspension of Firebird production

19th April 2022 - 16:02 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

Production of Northrop Grumman's Firebird optionally piloted aircraft has been suspended. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman has suspended production in its long-running Firebird programme.

Northrop Grumman has suspended production of the Firebird optionally piloted MALE ISR aircraft after failing to acquire export orders for the platform.

The manufacturer had been in the final stages of negotiations to conclude a deal with an international customer in August 2020, but for unknown reasons that fell through.

In the interim, Northrop Grumman carried out tests with different payloads such as the TK-9 Earthwatch multispectral search, detect and mapping system. The company also more recently pivoted to focus mainly on expanding Firebird’s maritime and littoral capabilities, largely by assessing a number of different maritime radars.

‘Northrop Grumman has decided to

