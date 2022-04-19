Northrop Grumman confirms suspension of Firebird production

Northrop Grumman has suspended production of the Firebird optionally piloted MALE ISR aircraft after failing to acquire export orders for the platform.

The manufacturer had been in the final stages of negotiations to conclude a deal with an international customer in August 2020, but for unknown reasons that fell through.

In the interim, Northrop Grumman carried out tests with different payloads such as the TK-9 Earthwatch multispectral search, detect and mapping system. The company also more recently pivoted to focus mainly on expanding Firebird’s maritime and littoral capabilities, largely by assessing a number of different maritime radars.

‘Northrop Grumman has decided to