Northrop Grumman confirms suspension of Firebird production

Footage suggests first recorded use of Russian UGV in Ukraine
The most proven and combat-ready uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) in the Russian army's possession has reportedly appeared on a Ukraine battlefield.
Northrop Grumman has suspended production of the Firebird optionally piloted MALE ISR aircraft after failing to acquire export orders for the platform.
The manufacturer had been in the final stages of negotiations to conclude a deal with an international customer in August 2020, but for unknown reasons that fell through.
In the interim, Northrop Grumman carried out tests with different payloads such as the TK-9 Earthwatch multispectral search, detect and mapping system. The company also more recently pivoted to focus mainly on expanding Firebird’s maritime and littoral capabilities, largely by assessing a number of different maritime radars.
‘Northrop Grumman has decided to
Flight tests and qualification work will begin this year with two factory-upgraded Gray Eagle Extended Range aircraft.
Long-standing political concerns over arming German-operated Heron TPs have been set aside, although the Bundestag retains the final say over using missile-equipped MALE UAVs.
An unnamed European NATO military is buying 15 quadcopter mini-UAVs for onward transfer to Ukraine.
Could the newly christened MQ-28A Ghost Bat UAV find work with the USN?
R&D work on synthetic fuel may help the RAF to achieve its ambitious objective of net-zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2040.