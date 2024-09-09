More Russian UAS go astray while attacking Ukraine

Russian UAS that were attacking Ukraine by night invaded the airspace of two NATO countries.

One is reported to have flown into Romanian airspace during its attacks on civilian targets and port infrastructure in Ukraine, according to the Romanian defence ministry. The other landed near the Latvian town of Rezekne, and was explained by Latvian defence minister Andris Sprūds as having “likely strayed into Latvia from neighbouring Belarus.”

Romania scrambled F-16 aircraft in response to the incursion into its airspace, in an echo of an action taken by the Russian-allied Belarus recently when Iranian-supplied Russian Shahed “kamikaze” or “suicide” drones went astray in its airspace, rather than following their permitted flightpaths into Ukraine.

Meanwhile within Ukraine, the defending air force shot down six out of eight drones Russia launched into their territory in the space of one night, along with three missiles.

The question of a wider NATO response beyond the immediate domestic launching of F-16s in Romania’s case comes down to the perceived intent of the drones. As there is doubt that the incursions were deliberate infringements of the countries’ airspace, there is insufficient evidence to provoke a co-ordinated NATO response.

The outgoing deputy secretary general of NATO, Mircea Geoană, a former diplomat in the Romanian service, acknowledged the political reality of the situation, but did not refrain from criticising Russia.

“While we have no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia against allies, these acts are irresponsible and potentially dangerous”, he said.

Latvian military spokespeople concurred that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that the drones were sent into the country’s airspace deliberately.

