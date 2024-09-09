More Russian UAS go astray while attacking Ukraine
Russian UAS that were attacking Ukraine by night invaded the airspace of two NATO countries.
One is reported to have flown into Romanian airspace during its attacks on civilian targets and port infrastructure in Ukraine, according to the Romanian defence ministry. The other landed near the Latvian town of Rezekne, and was explained by Latvian defence minister Andris Sprūds as having “likely strayed into Latvia from neighbouring Belarus.”
Romania scrambled F-16 aircraft in response to the incursion into its airspace, in an echo of an action taken by the Russian-allied Belarus recently when Iranian-supplied Russian Shahed “kamikaze” or “suicide” drones went astray in its airspace, rather than following their permitted flightpaths into Ukraine.
Related Articles
Belarus fighter jet shoots down Russian drone
Meanwhile within Ukraine, the defending air force shot down six out of eight drones Russia launched into their territory in the space of one night, along with three missiles.
The question of a wider NATO response beyond the immediate domestic launching of F-16s in Romania’s case comes down to the perceived intent of the drones. As there is doubt that the incursions were deliberate infringements of the countries’ airspace, there is insufficient evidence to provoke a co-ordinated NATO response.
The outgoing deputy secretary general of NATO, Mircea Geoană, a former diplomat in the Romanian service, acknowledged the political reality of the situation, but did not refrain from criticising Russia.
“While we have no information indicating an intentional attack by Russia against allies, these acts are irresponsible and potentially dangerous”, he said.
Latvian military spokespeople concurred that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that the drones were sent into the country’s airspace deliberately.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
UAVs in multiple classes proliferate in South Korea
South Korea is rapidly advancing its UAV programmes and counter-drone capabilities in response to increasing threats from North Korea’s unmanned aerial systems.
-
British Army looks to ‘kamikaze drones’ for future operations
Inspired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the British Army has one eye on the future as it develops its ability to operate FPV UAS.
-
Belarus fighter jet shoots down Russian drone
The confrontation followed a history of untroubled fly-throughs by similar drones en route to Ukraine.
-
Exail Robotics secures €60 million NATO contract for underwater mine disposal vehicles
The contract covers disposal and training vehicles for the Belgian and Dutch navies.
-
Thunderstrike establishes major drone facility at Danish airport
The hangar will be used to eventually produce 200-300 drones per year.
-
MARV-EL passes performance evaluation for uncrewed aerial resupply
The system will now move on to data analysis and rapid prototyping, so it can be deployed as fast as possible.