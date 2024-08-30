Belarus fighter jet shoots down Russian drone

A Belarusian fighter jet shot down a Russian drone in its airspace in August 2024 marking the first time a Belarusian aircraft has downed a drone. The reason for the shooting is more ambiguous as Belarusian President Lukashenko has long been a staunch Russian ally. In fact, Russian drones regularly fly through Belarusian airspace on their journey to Ukraine.

The Belarusian Hajun Project, an open-source intelligence outlet that monitors military activity of Russian and Belarusian troops in Belarus, has said that at least six Russian drones "flew off course" and entered Belarus during a mass drone attack on Ukraine in