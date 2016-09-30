To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Vector Hawk UAS launched from AUV

30th September 2016 - 16:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Lockheed Martin’s Vector Hawk UAS has been launched by an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) during a US Navy exercise, the company announced on 28 September.

During the Annual Navy Technology Exercise, Vector Hawk was launched by the Marlin MK2 AUV in a mission supported by the Submaran unmanned surface vehicle (USV).

The Submaran USV relayed instructions to Marlin from a ground control station via underwater acoustic communications. Marlin then launched the Vector Hawk using a specially-designed canister. Vector Hawk successfully assumed a mission flight track, and all three autonomous vehicles communicated operational status to the ground control station to maintain situational awareness and provide a means to command and control all assets.

Vector Hawk is designed for canister or hand-launch in all-weather, maritime environments to provide an organic, tailored intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability. The 4lb UAS is capable of fully autonomous flight and landing, and can fly for 70-plus minutes, at line-of-sight ranges up to 15km.

Kevin Schlosser, chief architect, unmanned systems technology, Lockheed Martin, said: ‘This effort marks a milestone in showing that an unmanned aircraft, surface vessel and undersea vehicle can communicate and complete a mission cooperatively and completely autonomously.

‘This signifies the versatility of Lockheed Martin’s unmanned systems to communicate seamlessly across domains to conduct a diverse set of missions in all environments. The capability is quickly reconfigured in the field. In a short time, we enabled these systems to work together by rapidly changing sensor packages.’

Marlin MK2 is a battery powered 10ft long USV with a 250lb payload capacity. It has 18-24 hour endurance, depth rating of 1000ft and weighs approximately 2,000lbs. 

