Leonardo showcases new AWHero developments at SeaFuture 2023

5th June 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Leonardo's AWHero on the deck of the Italian Navy PPA Paolo Thaon di Revel. (Photo: Leonardo via Twitter)

At SeaFuture 2023 in La Spezia, Italy, Leonardo showcased new AWHero rotary-wing UAS (RWUAS) developments, touting its maritime operations capabilities.

New developments to the rotary drone include modifications to the airframe, a heavy fuel powerplant and sensor modularity.

The 200kg-class AWHero, with further developments planned, was unveiled during a ceremony onboard the Italian Navy PPA Paolo Thaon di Revel.

Leonardo Helicopters MD Gian Piero Cutillo said: ‘AWHero is part of a forward-looking roadmap that Leonardo is implementing to maintain its leadership in vertical flight applications in the frame of current and future technological evolutions, which will extensively re-shape this industry.

‘Within this roadmap, uncrewed systems and relevant enabling technologies (ie automation/autonomy, communications, sensor integration and fusion) are key

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

