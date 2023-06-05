Leonardo showcases new AWHero developments at SeaFuture 2023

New developments to the rotary drone include modifications to the airframe, a heavy fuel powerplant and sensor modularity.

The 200kg-class AWHero, with further developments planned, was unveiled during a ceremony onboard the Italian Navy PPA Paolo Thaon di Revel.

Leonardo Helicopters MD Gian Piero Cutillo said: ‘AWHero is part of a forward-looking roadmap that Leonardo is implementing to maintain its leadership in vertical flight applications in the frame of current and future technological evolutions, which will extensively re-shape this industry.

‘Within this roadmap, uncrewed systems and relevant enabling technologies (ie automation/autonomy, communications, sensor integration and fusion) are key