Leonardo showcases new AWHero developments at SeaFuture 2023
New developments to the rotary drone include modifications to the airframe, a heavy fuel powerplant and sensor modularity.
The 200kg-class AWHero, with further developments planned, was unveiled during a ceremony onboard the Italian Navy PPA Paolo Thaon di Revel.
Leonardo Helicopters MD Gian Piero Cutillo said: ‘AWHero is part of a forward-looking roadmap that Leonardo is implementing to maintain its leadership in vertical flight applications in the frame of current and future technological evolutions, which will extensively re-shape this industry.
‘Within this roadmap, uncrewed systems and relevant enabling technologies (ie automation/autonomy, communications, sensor integration and fusion) are key
