Israeli Navy buys Black Eagle 50E uncrewed helicopters

The Israeli Navy has ordered an undisclosed number of Black Eagle 50E electric rotary-wing UAVs from Steadicopter, the manufacturer reported on 27 July.

The Black Eagle 50E helicopter has a maximum take-off weight of 50kg and can carry 30kg in payload and battery weight.

These capabilities, plus its maximum mission endurance of 2h, are designed for ‘maximum operational flexibility for military applications’ such as ISR, coastal security, SAR and ‘advanced maritime missions’, Steadicopter noted.

The electrically powered engine reduces the overall weight of the Black Eagle, which enables the installation of extra payloads or additional batteries for longer missions.

Noam Lidor, VP of sales, marketing and business development at Steadicopter, said: ‘There is a growing global need for unmanned systems with vertical landing and takeoff capabilities. The Black Eagle family meets this need with a unique low-weight technology, which enables it to carry several payloads, for flexibility and mission success.’