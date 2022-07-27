Israeli Navy buys Black Eagle 50E uncrewed helicopters
The Israeli Navy has ordered an undisclosed number of Black Eagle 50E electric rotary-wing UAVs from Steadicopter, the manufacturer reported on 27 July.
The Black Eagle 50E helicopter has a maximum take-off weight of 50kg and can carry 30kg in payload and battery weight.
These capabilities, plus its maximum mission endurance of 2h, are designed for ‘maximum operational flexibility for military applications’ such as ISR, coastal security, SAR and ‘advanced maritime missions’, Steadicopter noted.
The electrically powered engine reduces the overall weight of the Black Eagle, which enables the installation of extra payloads or additional batteries for longer missions.
Noam Lidor, VP of sales, marketing and business development at Steadicopter, said: ‘There is a growing global need for unmanned systems with vertical landing and takeoff capabilities. The Black Eagle family meets this need with a unique low-weight technology, which enables it to carry several payloads, for flexibility and mission success.’
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Boeing continues DARPA Hunter XLUUV work
Boeing has received an $8.51 million contract modification from DARPA for Option 3 of the Hunter Phase 2 programme.
-
US Army orders more RQ-20B Puma 3 AE small UASs from AeroVironment
AeroVironment is providing almost 50 more RQ-20B Puma 3 AE small UASs to the US Army.
-
IDS, XTEND seek Italian impact for UAS and C-UAS technologies
XTEND and IDS are targeting the Italian market with a JV focusing on advanced solutions for urban warfare and tactical mission capabilities.
-
Farnborough 2022: Airbus launches Auto'Mate programme to test autonomous tanker tech
Airbus has launched a demonstrator programme to explore autonomous air-to-air refuelling technology using an A310 tanker testbed and DT-25 target drone receivers.
-
Farnborough 2022: Kratos completes XQ-58A Valkyrie test flights for Skyborg
The latest XQ-58A Valkyrie test flights will help to inform future Skyborg concepts of use for the USAF, says Kratos.
-
USSOCOM orders undisclosed ALTIUS variant
Area-I will provide mission system payloads and a broad range of services for USSOCOM in connection with its ALTIUS air-launched UAV.