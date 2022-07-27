To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Israeli Navy buys Black Eagle 50E uncrewed helicopters

27th July 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The Israeli Navy is buying Black Eagle 50E rotary-wing UAVs. (Photo: Steadicopter)

Newly ordered by the Israeli Navy, the Black Eagle 50E is designed for a variety of maritime missions.

The Israeli Navy has ordered an undisclosed number of Black Eagle 50E electric rotary-wing UAVs from Steadicopter, the manufacturer reported on 27 July.

The Black Eagle 50E helicopter has a maximum take-off weight of 50kg and can carry 30kg in payload and battery weight.

These capabilities, plus its maximum mission endurance of 2h, are designed for ‘maximum operational flexibility for military applications’ such as ISR, coastal security, SAR and ‘advanced maritime missions’, Steadicopter noted.

The electrically powered engine reduces the overall weight of the Black Eagle, which enables the installation of extra payloads or additional batteries for longer missions.

Noam Lidor, VP of sales, marketing and business development at Steadicopter, said: ‘There is a growing global need for unmanned systems with vertical landing and takeoff capabilities. The Black Eagle family meets this need with a unique low-weight technology, which enables it to carry several payloads, for flexibility and mission success.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us