Irish Defence Force calls for a drone fleet to bolster its work
The Irish Defence Force began inviting tenders on 13 August 2024 to supply UAS and accessories across two lots with two separate anticipated contracts.
The first lot was focused on Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), while the second was for companies that could supply uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) with “additional data encryption and operational capabilities”.
The competition notice appeared on the EU tendering website, with a closing date of 12 September 2024. Deliveries were timelined before 31 December 2024 suggesting relative urgency in the procurement.
The drones are destined to be operated by the Corps of Engineers and will be put to a number of uses including surveying, surveillance, inspection, and search and rescue missions. The drones will be man-portable, easy to use and capable of delivering high-resolution imagery.
The notice on the EU tendering website priced the drone procurement package at €600,000 (US$657,190), which could open the tendering process up to smaller drone manufacturers, especially given the niche requirements of data encryption. According to Shephard Defence Insight, a typical UAV of the type specified would have a flyaway cost of around $14,000, meaning the tender would be for around 32 drones.
The Irish Defence Force has a wide-ranging remit including defending the Irish State from armed aggression, aiding civilian forces like the Garda Síochána, playing a role in multinational peacekeeping efforts under UN command, defending territorial waters from aggressive forces and ensuring the country’s fisheries are kept safe.
The rapid procurement of a drone fleet would enhance the Irish Defence Force’s ability to manage all of these functions on a day-to-day basis.
