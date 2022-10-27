Havelsan's new UGV has swarming capability in mind
Since 2019, Havelsan's R&D has prioritised a heavy-class UGV capable of engaging in joint operations and compatible with swarm algorithms. Following extensive social media teasing, Kapgan, the upgraded version of its predecessor Barkan, was unveiled at the SAHA expo in Istanbul.
Weighing 1,400kg without payload, the new UGV has a customisable 30mm gun with 2,000m effective range as well as a 4m peripheral surveillance mast and anti-jamming devices. Kapgan was developed based on TAF requirements, and has a payload capacity of 600kg and can reach a speed of 25km/h while being operational for 6h at once.
It can be controlled by methods including
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
One-way loitering munition touted as low-cost alternative by Titra
Turkish company Titra displayed its Deli loitering munition for the first time at this week's SAHA exhibition in Istanbul, with service entry and serial production due before the end of 2022.
-
Camcopter S-100 relays acoustic buoy surveillance in NATO exercise
This year marked the Thales-Schiebel partnership's first participation in NATO's REPMUS exercise.
-
Textron awarded $22 million to deploy Aerosonde UAS aboard expeditionary sea base
Textron Systems has received a $22 million contract from the US Navy to deploy its Aerosonde uncrewed aerial vehicle from a fourth surface vessel.
-
KERKES gives Turkey capability to operate drones in GPS-denied environment
With the help of AI and object recognition technology, KERKES helps UAVs perform missions in environments where there is no GPS coverage or active RF jamming.
-
XTEND receives new UAV order from US DoD
Israeli manufacturer gains sixth DoD order for Xtender mini-UAVs and continues to develop its relationship with Italian company IDS.
-
French battle lab ready to test Avatar mini-drone sharpshooter
Experiments with Avatar are a chance for France to prepare for the certification of armed UAVs.