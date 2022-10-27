To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Havelsan's new UGV has swarming capability in mind

27th October 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Istanbul

The 8x8 Kapgan can deploy a wired or wireless drone to extend its operational range in the field. (Photo: author)

After finding success with its Barkan autonomous uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV), Havelsan unveiled a new model, Kapgan, on 25 October, which is set to enter Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) service before 2024.

Since 2019, Havelsan's R&D has prioritised a heavy-class UGV capable of engaging in joint operations and compatible with swarm algorithms. Following extensive social media teasing, Kapgan, the upgraded version of its predecessor Barkan, was unveiled at the SAHA expo in Istanbul.

Weighing 1,400kg without payload, the new UGV has a customisable 30mm gun with 2,000m effective range as well as a 4m peripheral surveillance mast and anti-jamming devices. Kapgan was developed based on TAF requirements, and has a payload capacity of 600kg and can reach a speed of 25km/h while being operational for 6h at once. 

It can be controlled by methods including

