Havelsan's new UGV has swarming capability in mind

Since 2019, Havelsan's R&D has prioritised a heavy-class UGV capable of engaging in joint operations and compatible with swarm algorithms. Following extensive social media teasing, Kapgan, the upgraded version of its predecessor Barkan, was unveiled at the SAHA expo in Istanbul.

Weighing 1,400kg without payload, the new UGV has a customisable 30mm gun with 2,000m effective range as well as a 4m peripheral surveillance mast and anti-jamming devices. Kapgan was developed based on TAF requirements, and has a payload capacity of 600kg and can reach a speed of 25km/h while being operational for 6h at once.

It can be controlled by methods including