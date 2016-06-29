To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hans-free Solo readied for UW2016

29th June 2016 - 10:18 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

Optionally-manned platforms will be present at the Unmanned Warrior exercise off the coast of Scotland this year, with the dual capability providing a degree of operational flexibility compared to their exclusively unmanned cousins.

Among the systems will be the optionally-manned SW-4 Solo from Leonardo Helicopters and BAE Systems’ Pacific 950 RHIB and its plug-and-play unmanned capability

It is expected that the Solo will be operated with a human operator embarked, although officials at the Unmanned Warrior Foyer Day at HMS Excellent naval facility in Portsmouth told Shephard that the pilot would likely just have to sit back and ‘enjoy

