Hans-free Solo readied for UW2016

Optionally-manned platforms will be present at the Unmanned Warrior exercise off the coast of Scotland this year, with the dual capability providing a degree of operational flexibility compared to their exclusively unmanned cousins.

Among the systems will be the optionally-manned SW-4 Solo from Leonardo Helicopters and BAE Systems’ Pacific 950 RHIB and its plug-and-play unmanned capability.

It is expected that the Solo will be operated with a human operator embarked, although officials at the Unmanned Warrior Foyer Day at HMS Excellent naval facility in Portsmouth told Shephard that the pilot would likely just have to sit back and ‘enjoy