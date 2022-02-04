Gray Eagle ER programme marches on

First Reaper meets Dutch MoD requirements
The Netherlands will continue its acceptance flight programme for MQ-9A Reaper UAVs.
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) expects flight tests of its modernised MQ-1C Gray Eagle Extended Range (ER) UAS to take place in Q4 this year, after it successfully tested an advanced data link capability on the aircraft.
The joint US Army and GA-ASI ground demonstration in December 2021 showed the capability of the UAS ‘to maintain link [via Link 16] and support high bandwidth data rates with Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) Ku/Ka-band satellites and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Ka-band satellites with common hardware and software’, GA-ASI noted in a 3 February statement.
As a result, the modernised Gray Eagle would be able to use multiple satellite constellations to support continuous operations in contested environments.
‘Extensive use of Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) principles, along with Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE), made this capability possible,’ said Don Cattell, VP of army programmes at GA-ASI.
Shephard Defence Insight calculates that 111 Gray Eagle ER aircraft will be supplied to the US Army.
Unit price figures from Shephard indicate that Uzbekistan will receive about 40 RQ-20B Puma 3 AE small UASs under the FMS programme.
The Pakistan Air Force is expected to unveil Bayraktar TB2 UAVs in March 2022, as it seeks to gain an advantage over Indian air defences.
Shephard calculates that Kosovo is obtaining 40 Puma LE reconnaissance UASs under the FMS programme.
QinetiQ North America is to ‘reset, recap and sustain’ the US Army’s fleet of small Dragon Runner UGVs.
Talks have begun on a mid-life extension (MLE) upgrade for the UK's Watchkeeper tactical UAV.