First production multi-domain Reaper UAV takes to the skies
In November 2022, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) flew the first production MQ-9A Multi-Domain Operations (M2DO) variant of the USAF MQ-9A Reaper.
The upgraded version of the MQ-9A Block 5 UAV includes features for enabling integration and deployment of open mission systems and sensors that are set to expand the strategic reconnaissance capabilities of the Reaper.
Known as the MQ-9A Block 5 '-25', the aircraft offers improved power distribution and redundancy, GPS enhancements, radar altimeters, nosewheel steering and an upgraded angle of attack sensor system.
Related Articles
MQ-9As to continue AFRICOM support under new task order
General Atomics advances crewed-uncrewed teaming
Shephard Defence Insight notes the Reaper can reach a maximum airspeed of 240kt at sea level and climb to a maximum altitude of 50,000ft. When carrying its full complement of 1,769kg of fuel, it can fly for up to 27 hours.
GA-ASI USAF Programmes VP Claudia Mowery said the company was excited to position the MQ-9A toward new missions through the additional capabilities.
Mowery added that future funding could see the M2DO-ready functionality expanded to the entire MQ-9A Reaper fleet.
The USAF and USMC will receive the improved MQ-9A Block 5 '-25' M2DO aircraft under current contracts; however, how many aircraft the services will receive with the improvements has not been disclosed.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Lithuania acquires Switchblade 600
The country announced a €45 million ($48 million) agreement with the US Government for the purchase of Switchblade 600 unmanned weapon systems.
-
Austria tests future solution to defeat small UAS
Austria's selection of a Counter-small Unmanned Aerial System progresses with Rheinmetall's system passing testing
-
Five uncrewed developments that defined the domain in 2022
Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of the most significant developments in the world of uncrewed systems have stemmed from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
-
Multi-use NATO pod flies on MQ-9
The new NATO pod increases configuration and payload for the MQ-9s which are operated widely across Europe.