To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

First production multi-domain Reaper UAV takes to the skies

6th January 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The USMC and USAF will both receive an undisclosed number of new multi-domain-ready Reapers under existing contracts. (Photo: GA-ASI)

The upgraded Reaper features enhancements to several key systems.

In November 2022, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) flew the first production MQ-9A Multi-Domain Operations (M2DO) variant of the USAF MQ-9A Reaper.

The upgraded version of the MQ-9A Block 5 UAV includes features for enabling integration and deployment of open mission systems and sensors that are set to expand the strategic reconnaissance capabilities of the Reaper.

Known as the MQ-9A Block 5 '-25', the aircraft offers improved power distribution and redundancy, GPS enhancements, radar altimeters, nosewheel steering and an upgraded angle of attack sensor system.

Related Articles

MQ-9As to continue AFRICOM support under new task order

General Atomics advances crewed-uncrewed teaming

Shephard Defence Insight notes the Reaper can reach a maximum airspeed of 240kt at sea level and climb to a maximum altitude of 50,000ft. When carrying its full complement of 1,769kg of fuel, it can fly for up to 27 hours.

GA-ASI USAF Programmes VP Claudia Mowery said the company was excited to position the MQ-9A toward new missions through the additional capabilities.

Mowery added that future funding could see the M2DO-ready functionality expanded to the entire MQ-9A Reaper fleet.

The USAF and USMC will receive the improved MQ-9A Block 5 '-25' M2DO aircraft under current contracts; however, how many aircraft the services will receive with the improvements has not been disclosed.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us