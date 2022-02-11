General Atomics expands Belgian SkyGuardian support team

Poland accelerates UAV plans but must look abroad for assistance
Polish ambitions are clear as the country seeks to bolster its UAV capabilities, although help from foreign companies will be essential.
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) has added two more companies to its support team for the Belgian MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAS programme.
ALX Systems develops a cloud-based UAS operating system that enables autonomous flight, while Coexpair specialises in out-of-autoclave resin transfer moulding of composite parts.
The two Belgian companies join AeroSimulators Group, AIRobot, Hexagon’s Geospatial division and ScioTeq, SABCA, Thales Belgium, and DronePort in providing in-country support.
As part of its European supply chain, GA-ASI is also procuring ground control system displays from Esterline in Flanders for the SkyGuardian.
The Belgian MoD announced in 2020 that it will acquire four SkyGuardians and associated equipment in a $188.97 million FMS deal with GA-ASI. Deliveries are scheduled for 2023-2024.
In November 2021, the US DoD announced that GA-ASI would provide an MQ-9B simulator, training, spares and supporting equipment for Belgium under a $31.72 million FMS contract.
Demonstrations will be held this year of the V-Bat 128 for the Brazilian Army and Brazilian Navy.
A development and manufacturing deal is imminent between OCCAR and Airbus for Eurodrone ISTAR UASs.
A team funded by the French defence innovation organisation AID is looking to improve the stealth capabilities and mission performance of drones that mimic birds and insects.
The Netherlands will continue its acceptance flight programme for MQ-9A Reaper UAVs.
General Atomics and US Army demonstrated the advanced data link capability of the Gray Eagle Extended Range UAS in a recent ground test.