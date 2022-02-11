General Atomics expands Belgian SkyGuardian support team

MQ-9B SkyGuardian in flight. (Photo: GA-ASI)

Two more Belgian companies join the domestic industry support team for the MQ-9B SkyGuardian.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) has added two more companies to its support team for the Belgian MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAS programme.

ALX Systems develops a cloud-based UAS operating system that enables autonomous flight, while Coexpair specialises in out-of-autoclave resin transfer moulding of composite parts.

The two Belgian companies join AeroSimulators Group, AIRobot, Hexagon’s Geospatial division and ScioTeq, SABCA, Thales Belgium, and DronePort in providing in-country support.

As part of its European supply chain, GA-ASI is also procuring ground control system displays from Esterline in Flanders for the SkyGuardian.

The Belgian MoD announced in 2020 that it will acquire four SkyGuardians and associated equipment in a $188.97 million FMS deal with GA-ASI. Deliveries are scheduled for 2023-2024.

In November 2021, the US DoD announced that GA-ASI would provide an MQ-9B simulator, training, spares and supporting equipment for Belgium under a $31.72 million FMS contract.