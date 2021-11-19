Double UAS contract win for General Atomics

MQ-1C Gray Eagle armed with Hellfire missiles. (Photo: US Army/1st Lt Jason ﻿Sweeney)

GA-ASI wins extra work for Belgian SkyGuardians and will provide Gray Eagles to US Army.

The DoD on 18 November announced two separate UAS-related contracts for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI), one for the Belgian MQ-9B SkyGuardian procurement programme and the other for the MQ-1C Gray Eagle UAS.

GA-ASI will provide an MQ-9B simulator, training, spares and support equipment for Belgium under a $31.72 million order with 100% FMS funding. Work is planned for completion by 31 March 2024.

A $188.87 million FMS contract for Belgium to receive four SkyGuardians, two ground stations, spare parts and support equipment was announced in August 2020.

Meanwhile, GA-ASI will also provide an undisclosed number of Gray Eagle UASs and satellite airborne data terminals to the US Army under a $103.21 million contract with an estimated completion date of 31 December 2023.

The company will also carry out maintenance of government-furnished equipment under this contract.