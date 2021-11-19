Double UAS contract win for General Atomics

Norway seeks bids for SkyRanger R70 support
Norwegian Coast Guard intends to issue a three-year contract for support of its six SkyRanger R70 UASs.
The DoD on 18 November announced two separate UAS-related contracts for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI), one for the Belgian MQ-9B SkyGuardian procurement programme and the other for the MQ-1C Gray Eagle UAS.
GA-ASI will provide an MQ-9B simulator, training, spares and support equipment for Belgium under a $31.72 million order with 100% FMS funding. Work is planned for completion by 31 March 2024.
A $188.87 million FMS contract for Belgium to receive four SkyGuardians, two ground stations, spare parts and support equipment was announced in August 2020.
Meanwhile, GA-ASI will also provide an undisclosed number of Gray Eagle UASs and satellite airborne data terminals to the US Army under a $103.21 million contract with an estimated completion date of 31 December 2023.
The company will also carry out maintenance of government-furnished equipment under this contract.
