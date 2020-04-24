General Atomics continues support for US Gray Eagle fleet
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has secured a $9.94 million contract modification for continuing efforts to support the US Army Gray Eagle MQ-C1 UAS fleet.
The bids were carried out online with just one received by the US Army Contracting Command in Arsenal, Alabama.
Funding will be provided from the FY2020 operations and maintenance (Army) and were obligated at the time of award.
The contract is expected to cover the period from 23 April 2020 until 23 April 2021 with work being carried out in Poway, California.
The US currently operates 165 Gray Eagles, which entered service in 2009. They are expected to retire from active service in 2037.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from US Military Aviation Special Report
-
US Army ahead of ITEP schedule despite CDR delay
The Critical Design Review (CDR) phase of the US Army's Improved Turbine Engine Programme (ITEP) has been delayed by two weeks because of COVID-19 issues. …
-
SOF seeks integration help to counter unmanned aircraft
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) is seeking industry white papers for its C-UAS Systems Integration Partner (CUxS SIP) requirement. In an RfI published on 17 April, USSOCOM …
-
Fire Scout set to gain Link 16
Northrop Grumman is set to receive new contracts from the US Navy over the next two years to integrate Link 16 on the MQ-8C Fire …
-
US Army counts down to AH-64E V6 operations
The US Army will aim to have the new AH-64E Apache Guardian V6 configuration in service during Q1 2022 following flight training with the first …
-
U-2 Dragon Lady shows plenty of life
A popular phrase in the US is ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’. In aviation, one could think of the DC-3 and the 747, …
-
COVID-19 poses practical and strategic questions for US air power
The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has changed just about everything, including US air power. The effects are likely to be felt for years, including a downturn …