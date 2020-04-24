To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

General Atomics continues support for US Gray Eagle fleet

24th April 2020 - 16:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has secured a $9.94 million contract modification for continuing efforts to support the US Army Gray Eagle MQ-C1 UAS fleet.

The bids were carried out online with just one received by the US Army Contracting Command in Arsenal, Alabama.

Funding will be provided from the FY2020 operations and maintenance (Army) and were obligated at the time of award.

The contract is expected to cover the period from 23 April 2020 until 23 April 2021 with work being carried out in Poway, California.

The US currently operates 165 Gray Eagles, which entered service in 2009. They are expected to retire from active service in 2037.

