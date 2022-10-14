French battle lab ready to test Avatar mini-drone sharpshooter
The DGA Techniques Terrestres (DGA TT) battle lab for the French Army will test an armed UAV for the first time by the end of 2022.
The Avatar UAV — a DJI Matrice 600 COTS drone equipped with an Heckler & Koch HK416D assault rifle — weighs 15.5kg with mission endurance of 17 minutes. It has an holographic targeting sight and a laser designator that triggers alerts on outfits worn in training by soldiers.
A remote pilot handles the flight while another operator uses the weapon.
The DGA wants to study how to use armed UAVs offensively, but above all
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
US Marine Corps chooses KARGO for autonomous airborne logistics prototype
Kaman is manufacturing a prototype full-size KARGO UAV for the USMC under the Medium Unmanned Logistics Systems – Air programme.
-
SpearUAV unveils encapsulated Viper loitering munition
SpearUAV has launched a Viper loitering munition designed to strike 'soft' targets and built within a 'smart' capsule.
-
RAF accepts first MQ-9B Protector from GA-ASI
The RAF has accepted a first MQ-9B SkyGuardian (Protector) from GA-ASI.
-
Final delivery of Danish autonomous MCM system imminent
The Royal Danish Navy is boosting its autonomous mine countermeasures capabilities by procuring new uncrewed underwater systems.
-
Iranian UAV transfers expose depletion of Russian arms
A defence analyst claims that Russia's move to acquire and deploy Iranian UAV's in Ukraine tells of wider weapons supply issues and a depletion of stocks.