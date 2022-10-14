To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

French battle lab ready to test Avatar mini-drone sharpshooter

14th October 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy

RSS

Avatar next to a French Army Tiger attack helicopter, pictured on 6 October 2022. (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

Experiments with Avatar are a chance for France to prepare for the certification of armed UAVs.

The DGA Techniques Terrestres (DGA TT) battle lab for the French Army will test an armed UAV for the first time by the end of 2022.

The Avatar UAV — a DJI Matrice 600 COTS drone equipped with an Heckler & Koch HK416D assault rifle — weighs 15.5kg with mission endurance of 17 minutes. It has an holographic targeting sight and a laser designator that triggers alerts on outfits worn in training by soldiers.

A remote pilot handles the flight while another operator uses the weapon.

The DGA wants to study how to use armed UAVs offensively, but above all

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Jean-Marc Tanguy

Author

Jean-Marc Tanguy

Jean-Marc Tanguy started its career in journalism on 1991 and focussed quickly on defence matters …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us