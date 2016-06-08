Fokker works on Predator landing gear
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA‑ASI) and GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business unit have collaborated to produce and support landing gear systems for the Predator B/MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) systems, GA‑ASI announced in early June.
Moreover, GA-ASI and Fokker are considering a joint research project to design and develop the next generation of advanced composite landing gear for the Predator B it said. Current Predator B customers may utilise this new landing gear, including NASA, US Department of Homeland Security/Customs and Border Protection, and the air forces of Spain, France, Italy, the US and UK.
This collaboration will meet the companies' efforts to add Dutch components to the Predator B and meet the Dutch Industrial and Regional Benefits (IRB) obligations. The two have been working together for years to offer the Predator B to Dutch armed forces.
Michiel van der Maat, vice president, Fokker Technologies said: ‘We are proud to partner with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the innovative Predator B system. This initial contract marks the beginning of what we expect to be a long term endeavour of technology and process development. We look forward to advancing our cutting-edge landing gear technologies to provide the best value for Predator B, enhancing both affordability and quality.’
