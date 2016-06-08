To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Fokker works on Predator landing gear

8th June 2016 - 15:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA‑ASI) and GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business unit have collaborated to produce and support landing gear systems for the Predator B/MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) systems, GA‑ASI announced in early June.

Moreover, GA-ASI and Fokker are considering a joint research project to design and develop the next generation of advanced composite landing gear for the Predator B it said. Current Predator B customers may utilise this new landing gear, including NASA, US Department of Homeland Security/Customs and Border Protection, and the air forces of Spain, France, Italy, the US and UK.

This collaboration will meet the companies' efforts to add Dutch components to the Predator B and meet the Dutch Industrial and Regional Benefits (IRB) obligations. The two have been working together for years to offer the Predator B to Dutch armed forces.

Michiel van der Maat, vice president, Fokker Technologies said: ‘We are proud to partner with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the innovative Predator B system. This initial contract marks the beginning of what we expect to be a long term endeavour of technology and process development. We look forward to advancing our cutting-edge landing gear technologies to provide the best value for Predator B, enhancing both affordability and quality.’

