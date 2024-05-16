UK’s EW UAS-jammer set for field testing

Evaluation of the UK’s RFDEW UAS-jammer will occur over the next few months with field testing by UK soldiers with the UK Armed Forces expected to operate the technology over the coming years.

The system can detect, track and engage a range of threats across land, air and sea and, according to the UK MoD, will be able to impact targets up to 1km away, with further development in extending the range ongoing.

The system beams radio waves to disrupt or damage the critical electronic components of enemy UAS causing them to stop in their tracks or fall out of the sky.

The system has been designed to cost £0.10 (US$0.12) per shot fired which would be a less expensive alternative to traditional missile-based, air defence systems and would be capable of downing dangerous drone swarms with instant effect.

It has been planned for RFDEW to have a high level of automation, thereby allowing the system to be operated by a single person, potentially offering a solution to protection and defence of critical assets and bases.

The technology has been developed by a joint team from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), working with UK industry under Project Hersa.