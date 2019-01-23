Chinese FL-1 UCAV makes maiden flight
Yet another Chinese MALE UCAV has taken to the air, with the FL-1 successfully achieving its maiden flight from Pucheng Neifu Airport in Shaanxi Province, according to an announcement by its developer on 20 January.
Technicians said the aircraft’s systems were stable and that ‘technical parameters were in line with theoretical calculations and analysis’.
The FL-1, the name representing Feilong-1 (or Flying Dragon-1/Wyvern-1), is a product from the growing portfolio of the Zhongtian Feilong Technology Company.
The FL-1 has a 3,200kg MTOW and a planned endurance of 45h. Its payload capacity is listed as 1,400kg including fuel.
It is powered
