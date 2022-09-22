Final delivery of Danish autonomous MCM system imminent
The final medium-sized Light Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (LAUV) system for the Royal Danish Navy’s mine countermeasures (MCM) division is due for delivery next month.
The LAUV is a modular, man-portable UUV measuring 115cm to 230cm-long depending on the variant with a diameter of 15cm and weighing between 15-35 kg with an operational depth of up to 100m.
It can carry a wide variety of sonar and other sensors, including a side scan sonar, forward-looking sonar, multi-beam echo sounder, micro-bathymetry/nadir gap filling and digital video cameras.
A spokesperson for the Danish defence materiel organisation (FMI) told Shephard that ’The first five of
