Farnborough 2016: CPB revealed as Protector
Flight tests of the Certifiable Predator B UAV are expected to begin later this year, as General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) announced that the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has selected the platform to fulfill the country's ISTAR requirements.
The platforms, thought to number around 20, will be delivered through a hybrid foreign military sale/direct commercial sale agreement with the US government.
Construction of the new variant of the established MQ-9 Reaper has already begun with fuselage integration currently underway, followed by wing and tail integration planned for late summer 2016. Flight testing of the CPB airframe is scheduled for
