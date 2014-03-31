Facebook details high-flying connectivity solution

Social networking site Facebook intends to build and deploy HALE UAVs in an effort to provide basic broadband connectivity to remote areas of the world, founder Mark Zuckerberg has revealed.

Zuckerberg said in a blog on 27 March that solar-powered HALE UAVs, which have been proven to stay aloft for months at a time, would act as ‘connectivity aircraft’ to provide such a service.

The company is involved in the Internet.org project that aims to provide internet to the two thirds of the world population that currently do not have it. To this end, Facebook created the Connectivity Lab