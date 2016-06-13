Eurosatory: Supersized UGV revealed (video)

Stealing much of the opening day limelight from the immense array of combat vehicles on show at Eurosatory, IAI gave the RoBattle LR3 UGV its first public outing as it nears the end of a three-year development programme.

The six-wheeled UGV is designed to provide support for ground units or operate solo at different levels of autonomy, with planned mission sets including combat ISR, ISTAR, force protection and ambush or attack.

Weighing in at 7t, it is also able to carry up to 3t in payload.

Speaking to Shephard Meir Shabtai, deputy general manager robotic systems at IAI, said that