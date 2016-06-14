Eurosatory: DOGO interests counter-terror units

Israeli counter-terrorist units have tested General Robotics’ DOGO combat UGV, while European Special Forces have expressed an interest in the systems capabilities, it has emerged.

On display at Eurosatory the DOGO is described as a lightweight tactical combat vehicle suited for defence and homeland security applications. The platform weighs in at 12kg and designed specifically for high-end military and civil operations.

Its most interesting feature, one that General Robotics based the design around, is the integrated Glock 9mm pistol fitted inside the central casing. A red-dot laser and flashlight assist in target identification and marking.

Using an unspecified safety and trigger