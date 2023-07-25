To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ESEN Gördes demonstrates S-100 UAS navigation system

25th July 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Schiebel said 35 customers used the S-100 on five different continents. (Photo: Schiebel)

The ESEN GöRDES vision based navigation system was successfully demonstrated on the Schiebel Camcopter S-100 UAS, showcasing its capability to operate in GPS-denied environments and offering a jam and spoofing resilient platform.

Schiebel’s Camcopter S-100 has been evaluated for operations in a GPS-denied environment using ESEN’s Gördes vision-based navigation (VBN) system with ESEN stating ‘the demonstration proved it can successfully operate in [such an] environment’.

The company continued that the objective was ‘to offer customers globally a jam and spoofing resilient platform for challenging missions which can be integrated into various rotorcraft and fixed wing platforms [as well as] UAVs mini to large’.

Gördes VBN is designed to provide accurate and real-time position, velocity and attitude information for UAVs under GNSS denied conditions via onboard imaging and image processing.

The system achieves this by matching the previously captured onboard satellite/aerial images with the images taken from the Gördes camera system of the aerial platform. The unit weighs 300 grams and operates at an altitude of 1.000ft to 10.000ft.

In 2023, Schiebel said 35 customers used the S-100 on five different continents.

Across these customers, more than 400 units had been delivered, and over 100.000 flight hours had been achieved.

The company also said that 14 navies use the platform, with it operating on four helicopter carriers, three icebreakers, eight frigates, two corvettes, 12 OPVs and 16 other vessels.

