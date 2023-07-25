ESEN Gördes demonstrates S-100 UAS navigation system
Schiebel’s Camcopter S-100 has been evaluated for operations in a GPS-denied environment using ESEN’s Gördes vision-based navigation (VBN) system with ESEN stating ‘the demonstration proved it can successfully operate in [such an] environment’.
The company continued that the objective was ‘to offer customers globally a jam and spoofing resilient platform for challenging missions which can be integrated into various rotorcraft and fixed wing platforms [as well as] UAVs mini to large’.
Gördes VBN is designed to provide accurate and real-time position, velocity and attitude information for UAVs under GNSS denied conditions via onboard imaging and image processing.
Related Articles
Singapore Airshow 2020: Schiebel explores ASW innovations
S-100 completes USN flight trials
Danish navy puts Camcopter S-100 to use for maritime surveillance
The system achieves this by matching the previously captured onboard satellite/aerial images with the images taken from the Gördes camera system of the aerial platform. The unit weighs 300 grams and operates at an altitude of 1.000ft to 10.000ft.
In 2023, Schiebel said 35 customers used the S-100 on five different continents.
Across these customers, more than 400 units had been delivered, and over 100.000 flight hours had been achieved.
The company also said that 14 navies use the platform, with it operating on four helicopter carriers, three icebreakers, eight frigates, two corvettes, 12 OPVs and 16 other vessels.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Türkiye unveils Ulaq Kama: An armed expendable USV
Ares Shipyard and Meteksan Defence showcase Ulaq Kama, an armed expendable USV featuring explosive payload and ISR capabilities. The vessel's swift production hints at its potential role in asymmetric warfare, with graphics resembling Ukrainian systems.
-
USAF successfully flies Angry Kitten jamming pod on MQ-9 UAV
The USAF has integrated the Angry Kitten ALQ-167 EW countermeasure pod onto a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9 UAV.
-
Northrop reveals details of offer for DARPA ANCILLARY VTOL UAS programme
Northrop Grumman will design an autonomous VTOL aircraft system for DARPA, capable of operating from navy ships at sea. The ANCILLARY program aims to enhance long endurance and expeditionary capabilities.
-
XLUUV towed array trials pave the way for autonomous anti-submarine warfare
SEA, MSubs and Sonardyne conducted trials integrating uncrewed anti-submarine warfare systems using the MSubs Extra Large Uncrewed Vehicle and SEA KraitArray towed array, opening the door to potential autonomous ASW capabilities.