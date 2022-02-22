EDGE showcases Hunter-2 at UMEX

Hunter-2 UAVs on display at UMEX. (Photo: EDGE)

The smallest member of the Hunter UAV family went on display at the UMEX/SimTEX exhibition in the UAE.

EDGE used the UMEX/SimTEX exhibition in the UAE on 21-23 February to showcase the Hunter-2 UAV developed by its subsidiary Halcon.

Hunter 2 swarms can be deployed in seconds and the UAV is equipped to operate at cruising speeds that support mission success ‘with a significant communications range and healthy flight endurance’, EDGE claimed in a statement.

The winged UAV is 1.25m long and has a wingspan of 1.44m.

Halcon CEO Saeed Al Mansoori said: ‘The level of autonomy afforded by these swarming drones is a significant achievement for us, and we are committed to fast-tracking R&D investments in these domains to bring related products to market with speed in the areas of autonomous systems and smart munitions.’

The hand-launched Hunter-2 is the smallest member of a family of UAE-made UAVs, with a take-off weight of just 2kg and a payload of 400g. The UAV can reach an altitude of about 1,600ft with mission endurance of 30min and a combat range of 5km.

Other platforms in the Hunter family include the Hunter-5 and Hunter-10 tube-launched drones.

During the Dubai Airshow in November 2021, EDGE CEO Faisal Al Bannai told Shephard that Hunter UAVs will be ready for delivery in Q3 or Q4 2022.