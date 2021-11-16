Dubai Airshow 2021: UAE extends breadth of UAV capabilities

ADASI displayed the Rash 2H guided munition at the Dubai Airshow 2021. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

The UAE defence industry displayed new UAVs and guided munitions at the Dubai Airshow this year.

EDGE Group showcased the growing sophistication of the defence industry in the UAE during the Dubai Airshow 2021 on 14-18 November, by unveiling multiple new uncrewed platforms ranging from a hand-launched UAV to a MALE platform.

In a presentation during the event, EDGE CEO Faisal Al Bannai stated that new, intelligent and autonomous systems are at the core of EDGE's drive for innovation and new capabilities. He added that initial prototypes of new QX-family UAVs and Rash guided munitions, unveiled during the show, were launched only nine months ago.

Two new aircraft were introduced in the QX range, developed by EDGE subsidiary ADASI: the QX-6 VTOL is an unmanned VTOL cargo aircraft with autopilot, onboard video and endurance of up to 4h.

This UAV is able to land on sand and naval vessels and can operate fully autonomously. It can carry an maximum cargo payload of 150kg for distances of up to 100km.

The QX-5 is a VTOL UAV with focus on ISR and border security. Mission endurance varies from 7-16h depending on the payload weight (maximum 25 kg). The UAV operates at a range of up to 100 km.

The Rash series, another ADASI product, has also been updated. ADASI developed the Rash 2H guided munition to defeat unexpected small-to-medium sized targets or attack high-value targets with precision. It is possible to integrate this light gliding munition (weighing 14.5 kg) into most fixed-wing or rotary-wing tactical UAVs and manned aircraft.

The QX-6 was among the new UAVs on show from ADASI at the Dubai Airshow 2021. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

Rash 2H has a maximum firing range of 3.6km when launched from 5,000ft altitude, and 8.6km when launched from 10,000ft. It can be guided via GPS or by an optional payload camera.

Halcon (another EDGE company) also unveiled new unmanned technologies at the Dubai Airshow. One is the Hunter rotary-wing UAV family with three different types of loitering munition.

The Hunter-10 tube-launched drone has a payload of 10kg and a take-off weight of 47kg. It is designed to be installed on an armoured vehicle or self-propelled gun.

Hunter-10 can reach an altitude of 8,200ft with mission endurance of 40min. The tube launcher with drone weighs 58kg.

Hunter-5 is a lighter version, carrying a 5kg payload and weighing 16kg. Its maximum altitude is 4,920ft and it can stay airborne for 30min. The launcher for Hunter-5 weighs 17kg and it can be installed on a wider range of platforms than Hunter-10.

The hand-launched Hunter drone is the lightest in the family, with a take-off weight of just 2kg and a payload of 400g. This UAV can reach an altitude of about 1,600ft with mission endurance of 30min and a combat range of 5km.

Last but not least, EDGE showcased the Reach-S MALE UAV powered by an Austrian Rotax 912 engine. Reach-S has a maximum take-off weight of 400kg and a 120kg payload, reaching up to 19,000ft altitude with mission endurance of 24h and a communications range of 200km. The MALE UAV is 5.5m long with a 10m wingspan.