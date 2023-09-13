DSEI 2023: Irish company Reamda develops upgradeable dual-use Casur UGV
The company's Riddler UGV has achieved substantial commercial success with systems sold to the Swiss Forensic Institute for CBRNE as well as seven to the Irish Engineering Corps, two to the New South Wales Police in Australia and four to the Egyptian Armament Authority.
Four systems were sold to Ghana in 2022 and another five have been ordered by that country with discussions under way with other potential customers.
Speaking to Shephard at DSEI, Reamda managing director and chief technical officer Padraig O’Connor said 15 systems are going through production including the five for Ghana.
‘We are developing a "belly controller", [a large tablet device] which will weigh about 6kg and have a neck strap to reduce operator fatigue,’ he said.
‘The Riddler system has a flat-ground, LoS control of more than 3km and 500m in a very cluttered environment [but] the new controller will see this substantially reduced. The Casur is dedicated to police and SWAT operations but will be upgradable to Riddler standard for the operator later if required.’
O’Connor highlighted the Riddler’s capability, particularly its ability to switch between torque for power and trapezoidal for speed, the former allowing the 85kg UGV to tow a 3,000kg van and the latter providing a 40% speed boost to 6.2km/h. The system is fitted with engines producing 200 newton-metres of torque.
It is powered by six BP2590 batteries which provide 10h endurance and while it was displayed at DSEI with a Richmond disruptor, both this and other systems such as an EO payload, can be substituted to meet customer requirements.
