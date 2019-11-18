To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

D&S 2019: Thai military charts course towards armed UAVs

18th November 2019 - 10:49 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Bangkok

RSS

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) does not currently operate any armed UAVs, but it has already taken steps to develop and introduce a future armed platform for the first time.

The evidence for this new direction came at Defense & Security 2019 in Bangkok, where Thai company RV Connex exhibited its Sky Scout-X UAV fitted with Thales Freefall Lightweight Multirole Missiles (FFLMM) under its wings.

Thales describes the FFLMM thus: ‘Installed on light to medium airborne platforms, including tactical and MALE UAVs, any rotary-wing or low-cost tactical fixed-wing aircraft, FFLMM provides a highly effective, accurate, low-collateral-damage weapon against both

