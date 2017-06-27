Counter-UAS options continue to grow

The increasing popularity of drones, in all shapes and sizes, has brought to light a whole assortment of new security threats, including the growing hazard of unmanned systems being used by capable non-state actors.

This also has been driven by the need to find cost effective solutions for use against small UAS where otherwise higher end missile defence capabilities might instead be used. In 2016 two Patriot missiles were fired at an unmanned vehicle that had crossed into Israel from Syria, missing their targets, at a cost of $3 million per missile.

Industry has moved to meet this challenge,