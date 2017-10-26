Commercial UAV Expo 2017: Parrot introduces two new applications

In addition to showcasing its current suite of business solutions, Parrot has used this week’s Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas to introduce two new specialised applications slated for release in November.

One new application, dubbed Parrot Disco-Pro Ag, focuses on agricultural applications.

Marketed as an 'all-in-one drone solution for agriculture', the system features a fixed wing drone capable of covering up to 80 hectares per battery at 120m flight altitude.

Sensors include a front camera full HD 1080p 14mp wide angle and live video streaming. The video camera is used for scouting and visual monitoring of farmland growing large