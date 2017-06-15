To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Chinese Rainbow goes stratospheric

15th June 2017 - 12:13 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

RSS

China's first solar-powered Caihong (Rainbow) UAS successfully flew at an altitude of 20,000m on 13 June, an altitude that is well within the stratosphere, the country’s media has reported.

Possessing a 45m wingspan, the Caihong completed its 15-hour mission and landed the same day. It is supposedly capable of flying at an altitude of 30,000m, and can cruise 150-200km/h.

The Caihong is a product of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). Li Guangjia, project director, said the aim was to produce an aircraft that can fly continuously for months on end. 

Technological challenges have included aerodynamics, flight control and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us