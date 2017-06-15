Chinese Rainbow goes stratospheric

China's first solar-powered Caihong (Rainbow) UAS successfully flew at an altitude of 20,000m on 13 June, an altitude that is well within the stratosphere, the country’s media has reported.

Possessing a 45m wingspan, the Caihong completed its 15-hour mission and landed the same day. It is supposedly capable of flying at an altitude of 30,000m, and can cruise 150-200km/h.

The Caihong is a product of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). Li Guangjia, project director, said the aim was to produce an aircraft that can fly continuously for months on end.

Technological challenges have included aerodynamics, flight control and