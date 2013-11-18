Camero launches structure-penetrating ISR UAV
Camero has developed a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with the ability to provide remote real-time non-line-of-sight detection of life through the roof of a structure, called the Xaver Airborne Imaging Drone (AID).
The system uses Camero’s radar-based through-wall imaging technology in combination with an additional optical payload to provide a full situational awareness picture both through the structure and of the surrounding area.
The company has developed the AID to provide a quick and tactical solution for special forces, penetration forces, and intelligence and surveillance teams operating in urban environments.
Camero has also expanded its Xaver line of products with the introduction of the Xaver Net System, a wireless communication platform for remote monitoring and control of the Xaver 400 and Xaver 100 through-wall detection systems.
The system includes a ruggedised PDA that can quickly connect with the deployed Xaver systems, supporting the viewing and control of multiple systems with an intuitive interface. It has been developed to add a new dimension of situational awareness to the operator by providing through-wall detection and imaging information from multiple Xaver systems at a remote distance.
Amir Beeri, CEO, Camero, said: ‘We are very pleased to announce the launch of new products and the expansion of our portfolio as well as the company's operations - which enable our customers to benefit from a wider spectrum of solutions. We continuously invest significant resources in the creation of the best, most innovative, and highest quality systems that reliably safeguard human life.’
