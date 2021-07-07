Brunei receives Integrator to monitor maritime areas

New partnership focuses on applying AI/ML technologies to autonomous aircraft
The agreement will help bring greater platform autonomy to UAV Factory’s platforms.
The Royal Brunei Air Force (RBAF) is now in possession of at least one new Integrator UAV from Insitu, a Facebook post by the US Embassy in Brunei on 31 May has revealed.
An accompanying photo showed an RQ-21 Integrator with the markings ‘TUDB’ painted on its wing, fuselage and tail, representing the Royal Brunei Air Force. It bore the serial number ‘901’, suggesting it is the first aircraft of the type in Brunei.
The occasion was the 60th anniversary of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is also head of the country’s armed forces, unveiled ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The agreement will help bring greater platform autonomy to UAV Factory’s platforms.
The test flight was designed to showcase the modularity, portability, and scalability of the Skyborg autonomy core system (ACS).
Financial issues surrounding the UK's Protector UAV procurement have come to light from a National Audit Office report.
UVision to provide its Hero-120 aerial loitering munitions systems to the US Marine Corps.
Four Remus 300 UUVs will join a fleet of half a dozen Remus 100s used by the RNZN.
Insitu will provide aircraft and services to support the USN and FMS operators of the RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle.