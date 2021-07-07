To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Unmanned Vehicles

Brunei receives Integrator to monitor maritime areas

7th July 2021 - 05:27 GMT | by Gordon Arthur

The US has supplied the Insitu Integrator UAV system to Brunei. (US Embassy in Brunei)

Brunei will be able to monitor its maritime territory with its new UAV capability obtained from the US.

The Royal Brunei Air Force (RBAF) is now in possession of at least one new Integrator UAV from Insitu, a Facebook post by the US Embassy in Brunei on 31 May has revealed.

An accompanying photo showed an RQ-21 Integrator with the markings ‘TUDB’ painted on its wing, fuselage and tail, representing the Royal Brunei Air Force. It bore the serial number ‘901’, suggesting it is the first aircraft of the type in Brunei.

The occasion was the 60th anniversary of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is also head of the country’s armed forces, unveiled ...

