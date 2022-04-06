To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing floats idea of tailhook-equipped Ghost Bat for USN

6th April 2022 - 12:53 GMT | by David Isby in Washington DC

A model of Ghost Bat on the Boeing booth at the 2022 Navy League meeting in Washington DC. (Photo: David Isby)

Could the newly christened MQ-28A Ghost Bat UAV find work with the USN?

The Australian-designed and -built MQ-28A Ghost Bat UAV, formerly known as Loyal Wingman and developed as part of the Boeing Airpower Teaming System (ATS) programme, was illustrated in notional USN markings with a retracted tailhook in a ventral fairing at the 2022 Navy League meeting in Washington DC. 

Ghost Bat is currently being tested in Australia as an aircraft capable of autonomous operation in cooperation with manned combat aircraft, although the design’s multi-mission capability would also allow it to be used as an ISR platform or as a target, along with other missions.

Bill Roach, Boeing strategy and investment

