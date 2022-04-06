Boeing floats idea of tailhook-equipped Ghost Bat for USN

UK and US military researchers trial biofuelled UAV
R&D work on synthetic fuel may help the RAF to achieve its ambitious objective of net-zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2040.
The Australian-designed and -built MQ-28A Ghost Bat UAV, formerly known as Loyal Wingman and developed as part of the Boeing Airpower Teaming System (ATS) programme, was illustrated in notional USN markings with a retracted tailhook in a ventral fairing at the 2022 Navy League meeting in Washington DC.
Ghost Bat is currently being tested in Australia as an aircraft capable of autonomous operation in cooperation with manned combat aircraft, although the design’s multi-mission capability would also allow it to be used as an ISR platform or as a target, along with other missions.
Bill Roach, Boeing strategy and investment
The Malaysian-developed Deftech Tactical UAV was designed to reduce reliance on foreign OEMs.
The Helang UAV is a fully electric VTOL platform with a two-person ground control station.
Images have surfaced purportedly showing a first Ukrainian TB2 UAV loss.
Russian forces in Syria have apparently combat-tested a redesigned version of the Lancet-3 loitering munition with a larger warhead.
The Military Uncrewed Systems Handbook Issue 30 is an international guide to the military UV industry and provides detailed information on air, ground and sea (surface & sub-sea) vehicles as well as subsystems.