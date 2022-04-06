Boeing floats idea of tailhook-equipped Ghost Bat for USN

The Australian-designed and -built MQ-28A Ghost Bat UAV, formerly known as Loyal Wingman and developed as part of the Boeing Airpower Teaming System (ATS) programme, was illustrated in notional USN markings with a retracted tailhook in a ventral fairing at the 2022 Navy League meeting in Washington DC.

Ghost Bat is currently being tested in Australia as an aircraft capable of autonomous operation in cooperation with manned combat aircraft, although the design’s multi-mission capability would also allow it to be used as an ISR platform or as a target, along with other missions.

Bill Roach, Boeing strategy and investment