Blackjack to get EO/IR zoom

Insitu is developing a new nose turret for its Blackjack unmanned system amid deliveries to the USMC.

By September this year Insitu will have delivered 11 RQ-21 Blackjack systems and will continue the production programme at a rate of one per month until the requirement is fulfilled.

Over the next 12 months a new nose turret will be developed for the platform which will offer zoom functions in both EO and IR range, described ‘as a huge leap for the system’.

The existing turret has no telescope capability, a feature that will now become available to Blackjack for day and