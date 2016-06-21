To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Blackjack to get EO/IR zoom

21st June 2016 - 11:26 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

RSS

Insitu is developing a new nose turret for its Blackjack unmanned system amid deliveries to the USMC.

By September this year Insitu will have delivered 11 RQ-21 Blackjack systems and will continue the production programme at a rate of one per month until the requirement is fulfilled.

Over the next 12 months a new nose turret will be developed for the platform which will offer zoom functions in both EO and IR range, described ‘as a huge leap for the system’.

The existing turret has no telescope capability, a feature that will now become available to Blackjack for day and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Richard Thomas

Author

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us