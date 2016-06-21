Blackjack to get EO/IR zoom
Insitu is developing a new nose turret for its Blackjack unmanned system amid deliveries to the USMC.
By September this year Insitu will have delivered 11 RQ-21 Blackjack systems and will continue the production programme at a rate of one per month until the requirement is fulfilled.
Over the next 12 months a new nose turret will be developed for the platform which will offer zoom functions in both EO and IR range, described ‘as a huge leap for the system’.
The existing turret has no telescope capability, a feature that will now become available to Blackjack for day and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
SOF Week: Teledyne FLIR unveils voice command capability for Black Hornet 3
The voice command upgrade to the Black Hornet 3 aims to reduce the cognitive burden of end users and satisfies emerging demand signals from special operations forces.
-
IMDEX 2023: Saildrone ‘well equipped’ to support Asia-Pacific needs
Saildrone is aggressively scaling to meet global demand for its uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs).
-
AKINCI and KIZILELMA UAVs’ autonomous flight in close formation marks a Turkish first
On April 24, 2023, Turkish uncrewed fighter jet KIZILELMA and an AKINCI conducted an autonomous flight in close formation as part of KIZILELMA’s ongoing flight tests.
-
Trillium brings artificial intelligence capability to UAV imaging sensors
Trillium Engineering has announced a partnership with AI developer SightX to bring the latter's processing capabilities into the company's range of ISR payloads for UAS.