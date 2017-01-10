To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Blackjack gamble pays off with full-rate decision

10th January 2017 - 14:00 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in London

RSS

The US Navy and Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has contracted manufacturer Insitu for the first full-rate production lot of the RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aircraft, it was announced on 9 January.

The Boeing-owned company was awarded a $70.8 million contract modification to exercise an option for six Lot 1 systems, split equally between the US Navy and US Marine Corps.

A system includes five RQ-21A aircraft, ground control stations, payloads, launch and recovery equipment, and systems engineering and programme management. 

Work on Lot 1 is expected to be complete by February 2018.

The RQ-21 has already achieved initial operating

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Grant Turnbull

Author

Grant Turnbull

Grant Turnbull was the editor of Land Warfare International and Digital Battlespace magazines with Shephard …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us