Blackjack gamble pays off with full-rate decision
The US Navy and Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has contracted manufacturer Insitu for the first full-rate production lot of the RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aircraft, it was announced on 9 January.
The Boeing-owned company was awarded a $70.8 million contract modification to exercise an option for six Lot 1 systems, split equally between the US Navy and US Marine Corps.
A system includes five RQ-21A aircraft, ground control stations, payloads, launch and recovery equipment, and systems engineering and programme management.
Work on Lot 1 is expected to be complete by February 2018.
The RQ-21 has already achieved initial operating
