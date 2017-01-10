Blackjack gamble pays off with full-rate decision

The US Navy and Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has contracted manufacturer Insitu for the first full-rate production lot of the RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aircraft, it was announced on 9 January.

The Boeing-owned company was awarded a $70.8 million contract modification to exercise an option for six Lot 1 systems, split equally between the US Navy and US Marine Corps.

A system includes five RQ-21A aircraft, ground control stations, payloads, launch and recovery equipment, and systems engineering and programme management.

Work on Lot 1 is expected to be complete by February 2018.

The RQ-21 has already achieved initial operating