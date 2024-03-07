Autonomous navigation drives UUVs proliferation in the Indo-Pacific

Last month, the US Department of Defence awardeda contract to US uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) systems manufacturer Anduril to develop a prototype for expendable long range artificial intelligence (AI)-run UUVs, which can deliver payloads and perform other commercial or defence missions.

The contract followed the success of Anduril’s Australian subsidiary in winninga contract late last year to deliver three extra-large UUV prototypes, named Ghost Shark, to the Royal Australian Navy by 2025. Western navies have been increasing their uptake of AI-powered UUVs as technological competition with China accelerates their efforts to integrate AI into their naval military capabilities. In particular, Australia, the UK and the US have been collaboratingin the field of AI research, which they have foldedinto their Indo-Pacific-focused AUKUS defence and security partnership.

In February 2024, AUKUS defence officials announcedthe three states would conduct maritime drone exercises later in the year. The exercise would involve testing and improving the scale and skill of the participants’ abilities to deploy autonomous maritime assets, their ability to jointly operate UUVs and other unmanned systems at sea, and to process maritime data. Defence officials also hope to integrate AI systems with older units, such as manned patrol aircraft, to improve their performance in defence missions in the Indo-Pacific, where AUKUS has remained focused on tracking and containing China’s People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

“Autonomous navigation is [an] AI use case that can help the US and its allies keep an eye on Chinese naval activities,” said Courtney Manning, a national security research fellow at the American Security Project. “The Australian Ghost Bat features a highly advanced sensor system that allows it to accompany manned aircraft without being directly piloted. This follows the successful Ghost Shark programme which was similar but underwater.

“Ultimately, these and other allied AI-empowered programmes should be interoperable and share signals: underwater acoustic communication, GPS and radar/lidar work differently, but a sufficiently complex algorithm could synthesize these signals into a more holistic picture of what China is doing,” Manning continued.

In December 2023, the US Navy took deliveryof the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) from defence contractor Boeing. The XLUUV is a new form of autonomous submarine descended from the Echo Voyager, a 2012 proof-of-concept XLUUV which began at-sea tests back in 2017 and has spent more than 10,000 hours operating at sea, transiting hundreds of nautical miles autonomously. The Echo Voyager’s descendent Orca-class vessels will perform a similar function to Australia’s Ghost Shark XLUUV from Anduril.

With the cooperation of the US Navy, Boeing’s Orca design has undergone several phases of at-sea testing separate to Echo Voyager, including above and below surface manoeuvres. These put the new XLUUV’s cutting-edge capabilities to the test before it was taken into active service.

The first Orca XLUUV was delivered to the US Navy in December last year. (Photo: Boeing)

Ann Stevens, vice-president of Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems, noted: “[The Orca] is the culmination of more than a decade of pioneering work, developing a long-range, fully autonomous undersea vehicle with a large payload capacity that can operate completely independently of a host vehicle.

“I’ve had the distinct pleasure of witnessing our team bring this first-of-its-kind capability to life, and I’m proud of their innovation, perseverance and unwavering commitment which has yielded the most advanced and capable UUV in the world. With the Navy’s partnership, we look forward to continuing to deliver this game-changing vehicle to the fleet.”

China’s UUV programme has been less transparent than those of many Western states due to the country’s Communist Party-dominated political system. Nevertheless, over the past decade or more, some details about the numbers and types of the country’s AI UUV research programmes and designs have emergedfrom primary sources within Chinese borders, including the Sea-Whale 2000 and Qianlongmedium and large series of UUVs.

A 2019 document revealed more than 48 Chinese universities and 45 businesses were involved in UUV projects prior to the pandemic, and China’s “civil-military” fusion has prompted a boom in private sector design of UUVs and other forms of AI military technology. While Chinese UUV vessels mostly remain at a prototype stage, in the longer term the PLAN will attempt to integrate them into undersea cable inspection, anti-submarine warfare, underwater surveying and reconnaissance, mine warfare and countermeasures, and undersea cable inspection.

While China is working hard to produce and design its own AI technologies for the PLAN, the country has relied heavily on foreign imports of hardware and software, according to US analysts. The hardware has often been rebranded and renamed from its US counterpart when implemented in China’s arsenal, as security and surveillance software is still being legally imported from the US and Europe. The PLAN currently conducts surveillance throughout the Indo-Pacific by leveraging a high quantity of low-cost tracking and sensor devices attached to drones and other naval equipment. This sends a pipeline of data on foreign naval movements back to the Chinese mainland.

The data is currently turned into usable insights by a large team of PLA analysts on computers, but combing AI surveillance software with autonomous AI UUVs into its fleet would greatly increase the number of maritime units and capabilities of the PLAN to track Western fleet movements and contain them.

“AI software designed to glean insights from that data could dramatically reduce the time and labour spent on [tracking] analysis,” Manning commented. “While it’s unlikely that [the Chinese yet] have the technology to implement this final step, we know it’s their goal to convert their massive surveillance infrastructure into automatically generated intelligence and recommendations.”