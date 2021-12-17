Aussie Triton production stays on track, says Northrop Grumman

Sukhoi refines Okhotnik design
A flat jet thrust nozzle on the S-70 Okhotnik is designed to reduce the UCAV’s radar cross-section.
Northrop Grumman recently passed a new stage in its Triton HALE UAV production programme for the Royal Australian Air Force, by mounting the fuselage onto the one-piece wing of Australia’s first MQ-4C aircraft.
Hailing this ‘production milestone’ in a 16 December company statement, Rho Cauley-Bruner, Triton programme manager at Northrop Grumman, added: ‘We are on schedule to deliver Triton’s powerful capability in support of Australia’s national security.’
The first aircraft is expected to arrive in 2023 but the RAAF will not be ready to receive it at Base Edinburgh until 2024. Until then the MQ-4Cs for Australia will be based in Guam.
Northrop Grumman began the build process of Australia’s first Triton aircraft (a maritime version of the Global Hawk) in 2020, with two more MQ-4Cs ordered subsequently.
The programme successfully achieved its first flight in July 2021.
Turkish manufacturer Zyrone Dynamics hopes to exploit opportunities in the Asia-Pacific market for its ZCQM multirotor mini-UAV.
Domestic UAV production for the Colombian Air Force is firmly on the agenda.
Boeing and the RAAF have advanced the operational capabilities of the manufacturers Airpower Teaming System in a digital environment.
Three-year extension continues maintenance and training support for the ScanEagle UAS in Australia.
Argentina has shown off two new electric propulsion training UAVs during a visit to Chamical Military Air Base by Jorge Taiana, the country's minister of defence.